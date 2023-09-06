RU RU NG NG
In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video)

Football news Today, 01:48
After the match between the football clubs "Foggia" and "Taranto" in Serie C (the third division in Italy), the fans of the first set fire to the stadium of their team.

According to Sky Sports, the fire broke out in the sector of the away team's fans.

According to preliminary data, the stadium caught fire due to a smoke bomb, which ignited the plastic material of the seats in the stands.

According to the source, no one was injured in the incident.

Foggia's press service has already issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The club said they were ready to cooperate with the competent authorities and conduct an investigation to identify those involved in the crime.

Due to the fire, the Foggia stadium was declared completely unusable by experts. Thus, due to the actions of their own fans, the team does not yet have a place for training.

The meeting between Taranto and Foggia took place on 3 September. Guests won with a score of 2:0.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
