In Greece, the match remained incomplete due to the presence of an ignited pyrotechnic device

A scene of absolute tumult unfolded in the Greek Super League. The encounter between the two preeminent leaders, Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, was disrupted by an incident in which a pyrotechnic device was directed towards a footballer, as reported by The Daily Mail.

On Sunday, November 22, a match between the leaders of the Greek Super League took place. In the 28th minute, Panathinaikos managed to open the scoring through a goal by Vagiannidis. At the outset of the second half, Olympiacos equalized. Mady Kamara found the back of the net in the 48th minute.

However, on the 50th minute mark, an unidentified individual in the hosts' stands hurled a pyrotechnic device towards the reserve players of the visiting team, who were warming up. Following the explosion, the Spanish midfielder Juanca fell to the ground. He was subsequently carried off on a stretcher to the subterranean medical facilities and later transported to the hospital for assessment.

Following this unsettling incident, the match was suspended by the referee. The teams hesitated for an extended period before deciding to re-enter the football pitch. An hour after the intermission, the arbiter made the decision to not resume the match. At present, the fate of the game remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the match protocol has been documented by the referee, and the final outcome will be determined at a later juncture.

Journalist David Picón reported that, following the assessment of the footballer who was targeted by the pyrotechnic device, doctors diagnosed him with partial hearing loss, a labyrinthine concussion, and an inner ear injury, which typically induces instability, nausea, and dizziness.