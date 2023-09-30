RU RU NG NG
In England, fans desecrated the memory of a child who died of cancer

In England, fans desecrated the memory of a child who died of cancer

Football news Yesterday, 23:49
Kenley Ward
In England, fans desecrated the memory of a child who died of cancer

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Wednesday have tackled a scandal involving football fans who ridiculed the memory of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowry, who died of cancer at the age of six.

According to the source, the scandalous episode occurred at the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland (0:3) on Friday.

During the game, two fans were seen in the stands holding a photo of Lowry's six-year-old boy and mocking her.

A child with cancer died back in 2017. Even the English Premier League helped the child get treatment, where they launched a campaign in support of a boy suffering from neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

In total, £5 million was raised for the child's treatment. Unfortunately, the baby could not be saved.

Following the controversial episode on September 29, the club strongly condemned the appalling behavior of fans and apologized to Bradley's family and friends for any pain caused.

