RU RU NG NG
Main News Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg

Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg

Football news Today, 14:45
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Photo: twitter.com/FCRBS_en Photo: twitter.com/FCRBS_en

Two matches from Tuesday's first slot in the second round of the Champions League have concluded.

Goals by Oyarzabal and Brais Mendes delivered a triumph for Real Sociedad over Salzburg on their away fixture. The Basque side now occupies the top spot in this group with 4 points, while Salzburg retains three points. This group also features Inter Milan with one point and Benfica with none.

The match in Berlin proved to be exceptionally dramatic. After Becker's brace, Union led 2-0 against Braga. However, the Portuguese side orchestrated a remarkable comeback, leaving Berlin with all three points. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Andre Casto secured the decisive goal. Braga has caught up with Napoli and Real Madrid, both also having three points. Union Berlin, on the other hand, has lost both matches, conceding crucial goals in the dying minutes.

Champions League

Matchday 2

Salzburg 0 - 2 Real Sociedad

Goals: Oyarzabal, 7 (0-1), Brais Mendes, 27 (0-2).

Union Berlin 2 - 3 Braga

Goals: Becker, 30 (1-0), Becker, 37 (2-0), Nyakate, 41 (2-1), Bruma, 51 (2-2), Andre Castro, 90+4 (2-3).

Related teams and leagues
Union Berlin Real Sociedad Braga Salzburg Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Today, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news 01 oct 2023, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:25 VIDEO. PGMOL has released the referees' conversation recording after Dias's disallowed goal Football news Today, 14:45 Braga scored the winning goal for Union in the last minute, Real Sociedad's win over Salzburg Football news Today, 14:14 Neymar's goal helped Al-Hilal win in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:10 Ivan Toney made his first appearance for Brentford after his suspension and scored a goal Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:32 Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United - Galatasaray: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:12 The former Barcelona player deceived Blaugrana. He supports Real
Sport Predictions
Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023