In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A

In the 25th round match of the Italian Serie A, Milan traveled to face Monza, which is also geographically located in Lombardy. Based on this, the match could be considered a regional derby.

The teams had a decent first half, with the main events unfolding in the final ten minutes. First, the goalkeeper of the hosts, Di Gregorio, got injured in a collision with his teammate, and then Matteo Pessina opened the scoring from the penalty spot. A few minutes later, Monza caught the guests on the counterattack, and the disheartened Milan went into halftime trailing by two goals.

In the second half, Milan clearly intended to turn the tide of the match, but all their plans were shattered by Jovic. The forward saw a red card for elbowing an opponent and left his team playing with a numerical disadvantage for almost the entire second half. To be fair, Milan did not give up and soon scored a goal. Pulisic equalized the score in the 88th minute, but literally in the next attack, Monza secured victory with a splendid strike by Bоndo, and a few minutes later, Colombo sealed the match.

As a result of this defeat, Milan missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the league standings and remained in third place. Monza feels confident in the middle of the table, occupying the 11th position.

Monza - Milan - 4:2

Goals: Pessina 45 (penalty), Dani Mota 45+6, Bоndo 90, Colombo 90+5 - Giroud 65, Pulisic 88.

Sent off: Jovic 52 (Milan).