"I'm going there". The head coach of a top EPL club joked about the cancellation of VAR in Sweden

It has recently been officially announced that the Swedish top-tier league Allsvenskan is completely abandoning the use of the VAR system.

This topic has become widely discussed in European football, as there are many opponents of VAR in the top leagues. One of them is Tottenham's head coach, Ange Postecoglou. During a press conference before the match against Liverpool, he was asked about his thoughts on the decision of the Swedish clubs. The Australian coach decided to respond with a joke:

"Sweden have rejected VAR? I'm moving there next year!"

However, it's unlikely that Postecoglou will be able to leave Tottenham so easily, as his contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027, and the "Spurs" are pleased with his work.

After 33 matches, Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League.