"I feel better and better". Messi is on the mend

“I feel better and better”. Messi is on the mend

Football news Today, 05:24
Inter Miami's head coach, Gerardo Martino, provided updated information regarding Lionel Messi's condition.The Argentine forward has now missed three consecutive matches.

Before yesterday's match between Inter Miami and New York City, there were rumors that Messi might make an appearance for his team, but this did not materialize, raising concerns that the star striker might not feature in the final four matches of the regular season. The head coach of the Herons, speaking to the press, was quick to dispel such notions and stated that Messi is recovering rapidly.

"We will assess his condition [before Wednesday's match] against Chicago. Perhaps he will start on the bench. If he does play, it will likely be as a substitute, whether it's against Chicago or Cincinnati.

He has been training separately from the group but is feeling better and better. Time will reveal whether what I'm saying is true or whether the person making such an assumption is correct."

Lionel Messi has been absent from his team's lineup for three consecutive games, coinciding with Inter Miami's inability to secure victories. Currently, Inter Miami occupies the thirteenth position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. With four rounds left in the championship, the team is twelve points away from the playoff zone.

It's worth noting that the teams of Ronaldo and Messi may potentially engage in a friendly match.

