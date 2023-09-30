Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi

On the night of October 1, a match of the MLS regular season took place in Miami (USA) between Inter Miami and New York City. The teams exchanged goals, but were unable to determine the winner. The meeting ended with the score 1:1.

Interestingly, the fans had to wait until the 77th minute for the first goal. It was then that the visitors opened the scoring: New York City midfielder Santiago Rodriguez led his team forward.

The home team managed to get even in the last minute of extra time, thanks to a goal from Joseph Martinez.

Overall, the home team had a greater advantage in possession: 65% to 35%. At the same time, if we talk about the number of shots on goal, then the teams showed approximately the same indicators for this indicator: 11 shots for City versus 10 for Inter.

After the head-to-head confrontation, the team from Miami continues to occupy 14th place out of 15 possible in the Eastern Conference, and the representatives of New York are in eighth place.

Note that this was the fourth Inter Miami match in which Argentine striker Lionel Messi did not play.