RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi

Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi

Football news Yesterday, 23:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Photo: Inter Miami Twitter/Author unknown

On the night of October 1, a match of the MLS regular season took place in Miami (USA) between Inter Miami and New York City. The teams exchanged goals, but were unable to determine the winner. The meeting ended with the score 1:1.

Interestingly, the fans had to wait until the 77th minute for the first goal. It was then that the visitors opened the scoring: New York City midfielder Santiago Rodriguez led his team forward.

The home team managed to get even in the last minute of extra time, thanks to a goal from Joseph Martinez.

Overall, the home team had a greater advantage in possession: 65% to 35%. At the same time, if we talk about the number of shots on goal, then the teams showed approximately the same indicators for this indicator: 11 shots for City versus 10 for Inter.

After the head-to-head confrontation, the team from Miami continues to occupy 14th place out of 15 possible in the Eastern Conference, and the representatives of New York are in eighth place.

Note that this was the fourth Inter Miami match in which Argentine striker Lionel Messi did not play.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Yesterday, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog
Premier League Resaults. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth Football news Yesterday, 12:01 Premier League Results. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth
Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Yesterday, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired?
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news 29 sep 2023, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news 29 sep 2023, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news 29 sep 2023, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:10 Luis Enrique found the reason for another PSG failure Football news Yesterday, 23:49 In England, fans desecrated the memory of a child who died of cancer Football news Yesterday, 23:40 Inter Miami failed to win again without Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona's coach has shared information about Tsygankov's trauma. Ukrainian leader has been injured Football news Yesterday, 17:00 Gattuso started with a defeat. Monaco is stronger than Marseille Football news Yesterday, 16:42 HIGHLIGHTS. Lautaro scores four goals in a half & Inter defeat Salernitana Football news Yesterday, 16:30 The referees made a mistake in disallowing Diaz's goal against Tottenham - PGMOL Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Guardiola: Wolverhampton deserved victory Football news Yesterday, 15:34 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Yesterday, 15:22 Manchester United to extend contract with young talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Blackburn vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023