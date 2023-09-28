Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter

A forthcoming duel might emerge between two titans of modern football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As per the insights from journalist Ali Alabdallh, a prominent Chinese international marketing firm intends to orchestrate a friendly face-off between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr, which now boasts Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, has been beckoned for participation in amiable matches set in China and two undisclosed nations of the Persian Gulf.

The source further elucidates that match organizers are keenly anticipating the release of the Saudi Pro League's schedule during the Asian Cup hiatus to finalize the dates for these exhibitions.

Media whispers also hint at the potential involvement of the Saudi Pro League's constellation of stars, as well as Manchester City, in this friendly series, likely slated for January.

It's noteworthy to reminisce about the last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi confronted each other on the pitch, which was in January during PSG's clash against the emblematic Saudi Pro League All-Stars. Ronaldo graced that encounter with a brace, while Messi added one to the tally.