RU RU NG NG
Main News Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter

Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter

Football news Today, 11:21
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter Photo: infos-sport.com / Author unknown

A forthcoming duel might emerge between two titans of modern football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As per the insights from journalist Ali Alabdallh, a prominent Chinese international marketing firm intends to orchestrate a friendly face-off between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr, which now boasts Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, has been beckoned for participation in amiable matches set in China and two undisclosed nations of the Persian Gulf.

The source further elucidates that match organizers are keenly anticipating the release of the Saudi Pro League's schedule during the Asian Cup hiatus to finalize the dates for these exhibitions.

Media whispers also hint at the potential involvement of the Saudi Pro League's constellation of stars, as well as Manchester City, in this friendly series, likely slated for January.

It's noteworthy to reminisce about the last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi confronted each other on the pitch, which was in January during PSG's clash against the emblematic Saudi Pro League All-Stars. Ronaldo graced that encounter with a brace, while Messi added one to the tally.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Nassr Inter Miami CF MLS USA Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Yesterday, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:06 It has been revealed when the Chelsea captain will return to training with the team after injury Football news Today, 11:21 Ronaldo's and Messi's teams might grace the pitch in a friendly encounter Football news Today, 10:33 Barcelona has reduced its net debt Football news Today, 09:58 Milan intends to construct the most expansive environmentally sustainable stadium Football news Today, 09:26 Juventus wants to extend the contract with Chiesa Football news Today, 08:54 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 07:29 David Seaman advocates Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea Football news Today, 06:06 Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira Football news Today, 05:48 Ronaldo breaks another record in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:37 Real Madrid will extend the contract with one of the team's most important players
Sport Predictions
Football Today Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023