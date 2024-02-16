RU RU NG NG
Homecoming postponed. Benfica will extend the contract with the world champion

Football news Today, 06:03
The legendary Argentine winger, Angel Di Maria, will remain with Benfica for another season.

The legendary Argentine winger, Angel Di Maria, will remain with Benfica for another season.

According to Nicolò Schira, with the player's agreement, the Portuguese club will activate the automatic contract extension option for another season. Di Maria's current contract with the "Eagles" is set to expire in June.

It was previously anticipated that after his stint with Benfica, Di Maria would return to his hometown club, Rosario Central, where he would ultimately conclude his professional career.

Benfica was the first club in the European career of the 36-year-old Argentine. He played for them from 2007 to 2010, after which he featured for Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, and Juventus. Last summer, Di Maria returned to Benfica.

In the current season, Di Maria has contributed 13 goals and 8 assists in 31 matches across all competitions. Yesterday, the Argentine scored a penalty brace in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match against Toulouse (2-1).

As part of the Argentine national team, Di Maria became the champion of the 2022 World Cup. He scored one of the goals in the incredible final against France.

