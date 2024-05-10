RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America

Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America

Football news Today, 14:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Photo: https://twitter.com/EmpNeymar

The Brazilian national team has announced its roster for the Copa America, which will take place from June 20 to July 14, 2024, in the USA.

It is worth noting that the following players are absent from the squad: Neymar, Richarlison, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Gabriel Jesus. Brazil's head coach, Dorival Júnior, stated that Tottenham winger Richarlison is sidelined due to injury, hence his absence from the roster.

Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America

It is worth recalling that due to security issues in the country, Ecuador withdrew from hosting the tournament, and it was relocated to the USA, which previously hosted the Copa America in 2016. In addition to the ten CONMEBOL teams, six CONCACAF teams will be invited to the tournament to increase the number of participants to 16.

Sixteen teams, divided into four groups of four teams each, will compete in a single-round tournament to determine the eight playoff participants (group winners and the four teams finishing second), who will advance to the quarterfinals.

By the way, all the results of the Copa America 2024 draw have been announced.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:58 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:46 Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 14:37 Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Baseball News Today, 13:37 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:26 The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 13:18 A well-known insider has spoken about the future of the young PSG starlet Hockey news Today, 12:58 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:39 Everton's director of football has made a statement that fans won't like Football news Today, 12:28 They are planning the off-season. Chelsea head coach on preparations for next season Football news Today, 11:55 The winger from Bayern Munich may miss the 2024 UEFA Euro
Sport Predictions
Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 RB Leipzig vs Werder prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024