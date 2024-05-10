Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America

The Brazilian national team has announced its roster for the Copa America, which will take place from June 20 to July 14, 2024, in the USA.

It is worth noting that the following players are absent from the squad: Neymar, Richarlison, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Gabriel Jesus. Brazil's head coach, Dorival Júnior, stated that Tottenham winger Richarlison is sidelined due to injury, hence his absence from the roster.

It is worth recalling that due to security issues in the country, Ecuador withdrew from hosting the tournament, and it was relocated to the USA, which previously hosted the Copa America in 2016. In addition to the ten CONMEBOL teams, six CONCACAF teams will be invited to the tournament to increase the number of participants to 16.

Sixteen teams, divided into four groups of four teams each, will compete in a single-round tournament to determine the eight playoff participants (group winners and the four teams finishing second), who will advance to the quarterfinals.

By the way, all the results of the Copa America 2024 draw have been announced.