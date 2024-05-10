RU RU
Main News Tennis news Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome

Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome

Tennis news Today, 14:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter

Novak Djokovic started his campaign at the ATP1000 tournament in Rome against the Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Moutet began the first set better, leading 3-1 at one point. However, Djokovic managed to turn the game in his favor and took the first set 6-3. In the second set, the Serbian player did not leave any chance for his opponent, winning convincingly with a score of 6-1.

Novak Djokovic defeats Moutet with a score of 2-0 and advances to the round of 16 at the ATP1000 tournament in Rome. In the next round, he will face the 32nd-ranked player in the world, Alejandro Tabilo.

ATP1000 tournament in Rome. 1/32 final

Djokovic - Moutet - 2:0 (6:3, 6:1)

