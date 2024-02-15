Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results
Tomorrow, on February 15th, the first matches of the play-offs for the 2023/24 season in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League are scheduled.
Teams that finished in first place in their groups in these tournaments have automatically advanced to the Round of 16. The rest will compete in the preliminary round of the play-offs.
At this stage, teams entering the UEFA Europa League include those who finished third in their groups in the UEFA Champions League. The third-placed teams in the UEFA Europa League continue their journey in the UEFA Conference League.
Dailysports has prepared the complete schedule for you, noting that the match start times are specified in Central European Time.
UEFA Europa League Play-offs. First Leg
February 15
- 18:45 Galatasaray – Sparta 3:2
- 18:45 Feyenoord – Roma 1:1
- 18:45 Shakhtar – Marseille 2:2
- 18:45 Young Boys – Sporting Lisbon 1:3
- 21:00 Benfica – Toulouse 2:1
- 21:00 Braga – Qarabag 2:4
- 21:00 Lens – Freiburg 0:0
- 21:00 Milan – Rennes 3:0
UEFA Europa League Play-offs. Second Leg
February 22
- 18:45 Toulouse – Benfica
- 18:45 Qarabag – Braga
- 18:45 Rennes – Milan
- 18:45 Freiburg – Lens
- 21:00 Roma – Feyenoord
- 21:00 Sparta – Galatasaray
- 21:00 Marseille – Shakhtar
- 21:00 Sporting Lisbon – Young Boys
UEFA Conference League Play-offs. First Leg
February 15
- 18:45 Molde – Legia 3:2
- 18:45 Olympiacos – Ferencvaros 1:0
- 18:45 Union Saint-Gilloise – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2
- 18:45 Sturm Graz – Slovan Bratislava 4:1
- 21:00 Ajax – Bodo/Glimt 2:2
- 21:00 Real Betis – Dinamo Zagreb 0:1
- 21:00 Maccabi Haifa – Gent 1:0
- 21:00 Servette – Ludogorets 0:0
UEFA Conference League Play-offs. Second Leg
February 21
- 18:00 Gent – Maccabi Haifa
February 22
- 18:45 Ludogorets – Servette
- 18:45 Dinamo Zagreb – Real Betis
- 18:45 Bodo/Glimt – Ajax
- 21:00 Ferencvaros – Olympiacos
- 21:00 Legia – Molde
- 21:00 Slovan Bratislava – Sturm Graz
- 21:00 Eintracht Frankfurt – Union Saint-Gilloise