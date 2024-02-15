Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results

Tomorrow, on February 15th, the first matches of the play-offs for the 2023/24 season in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League are scheduled.

Teams that finished in first place in their groups in these tournaments have automatically advanced to the Round of 16. The rest will compete in the preliminary round of the play-offs.

At this stage, teams entering the UEFA Europa League include those who finished third in their groups in the UEFA Champions League. The third-placed teams in the UEFA Europa League continue their journey in the UEFA Conference League.

Dailysports has prepared the complete schedule for you, noting that the match start times are specified in Central European Time.

UEFA Europa League Play-offs. First Leg

February 15

18:45 Galatasaray – Sparta 3:2

18:45 Feyenoord – Roma 1:1

18:45 Shakhtar – Marseille 2:2

18:45 Young Boys – Sporting Lisbon 1:3

21:00 Benfica – Toulouse 2:1

21:00 Braga – Qarabag 2:4

21:00 Lens – Freiburg 0:0

21:00 Milan – Rennes 3:0

UEFA Europa League Play-offs. Second Leg

February 22

18:45 Toulouse – Benfica

18:45 Qarabag – Braga

18:45 Rennes – Milan

18:45 Freiburg – Lens

21:00 Roma – Feyenoord

21:00 Sparta – Galatasaray

21:00 Marseille – Shakhtar

21:00 Sporting Lisbon – Young Boys

UEFA Conference League Play-offs. First Leg

February 15

18:45 Molde – Legia 3:2

18:45 Olympiacos – Ferencvaros 1:0

18:45 Union Saint-Gilloise – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2

18:45 Sturm Graz – Slovan Bratislava 4:1

21:00 Ajax – Bodo/Glimt 2:2

21:00 Real Betis – Dinamo Zagreb 0:1

21:00 Maccabi Haifa – Gent 1:0

21:00 Servette – Ludogorets 0:0

UEFA Conference League Play-offs. Second Leg

February 21

18:00 Gent – Maccabi Haifa

February 22