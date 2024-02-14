RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Champions League Round of 16: schedule and results

Football news Yesterday, 17:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Exactly two months later, the premier club tournament in the world, the UEFA Champions League, makes its return. Today marks the commencement of the Round of 16 with the first set of matches.

The very first day of the knockout stage brought the matches with the most decorated club in the Champions League, Real Madrid, and the current titleholder, Manchester City.

Dailysports has meticulously prepared the complete schedule for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Please note that the kickoff times for the matches are specified in Central European Time.


Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. First-leg matches

February 13
13 February
21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester City 1:3
Goals: Mattsson 34 - de Bruyne 10, Silva 45+1, Foden 90+2

21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid 0:1
Goal: Diaz 48

February 14
21:00 Lazio - Bayern Munich 1:0
Goal: Immobile 69 (penalty)

21:00 PSG - Real Sociedad 2:0
Goals: Mbappé 58, Barcola 71

February 20
21:00: Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid
21:00: PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund

February 21
21:00: Napoli vs. Barcelona
21:00: Porto vs. Arsenal

Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Second-leg matches

March 5
21:00: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio
21:00: Real Sociedad vs. PSG

March 6
21:00: Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
21:00: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

March 12
21:00: Arsenal vs. Porto
21:00: Barcelona vs. Napoli

March 13
21:00: Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan
21:00: Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV

