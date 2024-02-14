Champions League Round of 16: schedule and results
Exactly two months later, the premier club tournament in the world, the UEFA Champions League, makes its return. Today marks the commencement of the Round of 16 with the first set of matches.
The very first day of the knockout stage brought the matches with the most decorated club in the Champions League, Real Madrid, and the current titleholder, Manchester City.
Dailysports has meticulously prepared the complete schedule for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Please note that the kickoff times for the matches are specified in Central European Time.
Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. First-leg matches
February 13
21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester City 1:3
Goals: Mattsson 34 - de Bruyne 10, Silva 45+1, Foden 90+2
21:00 RB Leipzig - Real Madrid 0:1
Goal: Diaz 48
February 14
21:00 Lazio - Bayern Munich 1:0
Goal: Immobile 69 (penalty)
21:00 PSG - Real Sociedad 2:0
Goals: Mbappé 58, Barcola 71
February 20
21:00: Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid
21:00: PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund
February 21
21:00: Napoli vs. Barcelona
21:00: Porto vs. Arsenal
Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Second-leg matches
March 5
21:00: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio
21:00: Real Sociedad vs. PSG
March 6
21:00: Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
21:00: Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
March 12
21:00: Arsenal vs. Porto
21:00: Barcelona vs. Napoli
March 13
21:00: Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan
21:00: Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV