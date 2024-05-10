Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome
Tennis news Today, 15:55
Photo: https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter
Aryna Sabalenka contested her debut match at the Masters tournament in Rome. Her adversary was Kaja Juvan. The match took place on Friday, May 10th.
In the initial set, Aryna unexpectedly conceded with a scoreline of 6-4. However, in the ensuing set, the world's second-ranked player managed to restore parity, seizing it 6-3. Thereafter, Sabalenka capitalized on her opportunity. She triumphed 6-2, clinching the match with a score of 2-1.
Aryna Sabalenka advances to the round of 16 at the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, where she will face Dayana Yastremska. The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 12th.
WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 32
Juvan - Sabalenka - 1:2 (6:4, 3:6, 2:6)
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
Hockey news Today, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG Tennis news Today, 16:19 Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO Tennis news Today, 15:55 Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 15:15 Inter offered their coach a new contract Tennis news Today, 14:46 Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 14:37 Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Baseball News Today, 13:37 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:26 The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024