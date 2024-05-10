Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome

Aryna Sabalenka contested her debut match at the Masters tournament in Rome. Her adversary was Kaja Juvan. The match took place on Friday, May 10th.

In the initial set, Aryna unexpectedly conceded with a scoreline of 6-4. However, in the ensuing set, the world's second-ranked player managed to restore parity, seizing it 6-3. Thereafter, Sabalenka capitalized on her opportunity. She triumphed 6-2, clinching the match with a score of 2-1.

Aryna Sabalenka advances to the round of 16 at the WTA1000 tournament in Rome, where she will face Dayana Yastremska. The match is scheduled for Sunday, May 12th.

Finishing Strong 💪@SabalenkaA wins 🔟 of the last 13 games to defeat a determined Volynets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.#IBI24 pic.twitter.com/JRRcLv22j7 — wta (@WTA) May 10, 2024

WTA1000 tournament in Rome. Round of 32

Juvan - Sabalenka - 1:2 (6:4, 3:6, 2:6)