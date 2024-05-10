RU RU
Inter offered their coach a new contract

Inter offered their coach a new contract

Football news Today, 15:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Inter offered their coach a new contract Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Inter wishes to extend the contract with coach Simone Inzaghi with an increased salary, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter has offered Inzaghi a contract extension for two years, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Under the new contract, his annual salary will increase by more than 30% to €6 million per season, excluding bonuses.

On June 3, 2021, it was announced that Simone became the head coach of Internazionale, signing a two-year contract. In March 2022, Inter's management offered Inzaghi to extend the contract until 2024 with the possibility of extending it for one more season.

Under the new agreement, the coach's salary will increase from €4.5 to €5 million per year.

It is worth reminding that the Italian Serie A named the best coach in April. The prestigious award went to Inter's head coach Simone Inzaghi. This marks the Italian coach's third such award this season.

