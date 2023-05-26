Holland assessed the level of soccer in the APL

Manchester City Norwegian forward Erling Holland assessed the level of soccer in the English Premier League.

"I understand why many people think the English championship is the strongest in the world. It really is. I really enjoy playing in this league. There are fast and high-class matches here, it appeals to me. I enjoy playing in the APL," he said.

Holland moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for 60 million euros last summer.

The 22-year-old striker has featured in 35 games this Premier League season, scoring 36 goals and providing eight assists.