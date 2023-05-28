EN RU
Main News "Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga

"Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga

Football news Today, 15:42
"Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga Photo: Twitter "Heidenheim" / Author unknown

In the 34th round match of the 2. Bundesliga, Heidenheim defeated Regensburg with a score of 3-2 on the road and secured a place in the 1. Bundesliga for the first time in their history.

Heidenheim was trailing 0-2 in the middle of the second half but managed to snatch the victory by scoring two goals after the 90th minute.

It's worth noting that in a parallel match, Hamburg defeated Sandhausen (1-0) and the club's fans were already celebrating their promotion. However, due to Heidenheim's victory, Hamburg will have to play in the promotion playoffs against Stuttgart for a place in the 1. Bundesliga.

Regensburg - Heidenheim: 2-3 (0-0)
Goals: Ovusu, 51 - 1-0; Ovusu, 57 - 2-0; Saller, 58 (own goal) - 2-1; Beste, 90+3 (penalty) - 2-2; Kleindienst, 90+9 - 2-3

Sandhausen - Hamburg: 0-1 (0-1)
Goal: Dompè, 3 - 0-1

Don't miss: "Shakhtar" - "Dnipro-1": 3-0 (video highlights).

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
FC Heidenheim Jahn Regensburg Hamburger SV Sandhausen 2. Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:55 "Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic Football news Today, 15:42 "Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 15:30 "Valencia" escaped defeat in the La Liga match on the 93rd minute Football news Today, 15:15 "Atletico" claimed victory in their home match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:42 "Lazio" snatched a victory against the Serie A underdog Football news Today, 14:15 "Manchester City" lost in the final round of the English Premier League Football news Today, 13:55 "Manchester United" has secured an important victory and finished in the top-3 of the EPL Football news Today, 13:44 Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle Football news Today, 13:33 "Arsenal" achieved a resounding victory in the final round of the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023