"Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga

In the 34th round match of the 2. Bundesliga, Heidenheim defeated Regensburg with a score of 3-2 on the road and secured a place in the 1. Bundesliga for the first time in their history.

Heidenheim was trailing 0-2 in the middle of the second half but managed to snatch the victory by scoring two goals after the 90th minute.

It's worth noting that in a parallel match, Hamburg defeated Sandhausen (1-0) and the club's fans were already celebrating their promotion. However, due to Heidenheim's victory, Hamburg will have to play in the promotion playoffs against Stuttgart for a place in the 1. Bundesliga.

Regensburg - Heidenheim: 2-3 (0-0)

Goals: Ovusu, 51 - 1-0; Ovusu, 57 - 2-0; Saller, 58 (own goal) - 2-1; Beste, 90+3 (penalty) - 2-2; Kleindienst, 90+9 - 2-3

Sandhausen - Hamburg: 0-1 (0-1)

Goal: Dompè, 3 - 0-1

