Barcelona president has quarrelled with a high-profile agent. All because of Xavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta's recent announcement that Xavi is staying in the team shocked no less than the manager's words about his departure. Because of this decision, the "blaugrana" boss even quarrelled with some people.

One of the likely successors to Xavi was German specialist Hans-Dieter Flick, who was soon to have a conversation with the Barcelona management about working at the club. Both he and his representative Pini Zahavi were taken by surprise by Laporta's decision.

The Catalans boss, according to Bar Canaletes, did not consult his agent and the latter got angry with Laporta, stopping responding to his messages.

Earlier it was reported that Flick was the main candidate to take charge of Barcelona in the summer, and for the sake of this goal, the German specialist even began to learn Spanish to adapt more easily at the club.