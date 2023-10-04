Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany

On October 4th, two matches of the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League in Group G took place.

Manchester City secured a victory on the road against Austrian side RB Salzburg. Phil Foden opened the scoring for City in the 25th minute, but early in the second half, the hosts equalized thanks to a goal by Luka Sucic.

On the 72nd and 79th minutes, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez, respectively, came on as substitutes for the English club. It was their goals in the 84th and 90+2nd minutes that allowed Pep Guardiola's team to take all 3 points from Austria.

In the parallel match, Young Boys played to a 2-2 draw with Red Star.

UEFA Champions League, October 4th

Group G, Matchday 2

RB Salzburg 1-3 Manchester City

Goals: Sucic 48' - Foden 25', Alvarez 84', Doku 90+2'

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 Young Boys

Goals: N'Diaye 35', Bukari 88' - Ngamaleu 48', Itten 61'

Tournament position in Group G