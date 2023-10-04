Сработали джокеры Гвардиолы. Манчестер Сити дожал РБ Лейпциг в Германии

On the 4th of October, two matches of the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League took place in Group G.

Manchester City, playing away, secured a victory against the German side RB Leipzig. The scoring in the match was initiated by Phil Foden in the 25th minute. However, the hosts managed to level the score early in the second half thanks to Loïc Opena's goal.

In the 72nd and 79th minutes, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez, respectively, were introduced into the game for the English club. It was thanks to their goals in the 84th and 90+2nd minutes that Guardiola's team managed to secure all 3 points from Germany.

In the parallel match, Young Boys played to a draw, finishing 2:2 against Red Star Belgrade.

UEFA Champions League. October 4th

Group G. 2nd Round

RB Leipzig - Manchester City - 1:3

Goals: Opena, 48 - Foden, 25, Alvarez, 84, Doku, 90+2

Red Star Belgrade - Young Boys - 2:2

Goals: Ndiaye, 35, Bukari, 88 - Ugrinic, 48, Itten, 61

Group G Standings