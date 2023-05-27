Guardiola spoke out about the new Vinicius scandal

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has spoken out about the racist incident involving Real Madrid's Brazilian player Vinicius Júnior.

The player was insulted during the match against Valencia (0-1).

Guardiola believes Spain should learn from the AFL how to impose harsh punishments for racist actions on the soccer field.

"I hope the situation in the country will improve over time, but for now I have little optimism about it," he said.