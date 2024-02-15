Grands are preparing to start the fight for Shakhtar midfielder

Despite the reported €150 million clausule, top European clubs have not diminished their interest in Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

According to Calciomeracto, for Juventus and Napoli the price tag of €50 million was too high, but the 21-year-old Ukrainian is also interested in Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Recall that it was with the "Old Signora" very closely associated with the player in the winter transfer window, but the transfer never happened. It was also reported that Juventus will continue to follow him from now on.

An exorbitant clause is stipulated in Sudakov's new contract, which he signed this year, lasting until the end of 2028. Transfermarkt values the player at €18 million. This season, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 18 games for the Miners, in which he scored three goals and one assist.