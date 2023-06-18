Girona close in on ex-Barcelona striker

Girona, where Ukrainian player Viktor Tsyhankov plays, is showing interest in Espanyol striker and Danish national team player Martin Braithwaite, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The forward has decided to leave the club from Barcelona, which was relegated from La Liga.

In the current season, 32-year-old Braithwaite has played 33 matches in all competitions for Espanyol, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He previously played for Barcelona.