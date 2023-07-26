Genoa sign Italy striker

The press service of Genoa, an Italian football club, has announced the signing of forward Mateo Retegui from Boca Juniors and the Italian national team.

The Italian club paid 15 million euros for the player, and the amount could increase further with additional bonuses. Retegui has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Mateo Retegui, 24 years old, is a product of Boca Juniors' youth academy. He has been part of the first team since 2018 and has played only one match for the club. Additionally, he had loan spells at Estudiantes, Talleres, and Tigre.

Although born in Argentina, Retegui acquired Italian citizenship and now represents the Italian national team. He has played three matches for Italy and scored two goals.

It is worth noting that Genoa finished in the second position in the Serie B table last season, earning promotion to Serie A for the 2023/2024 season.