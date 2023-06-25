Galatasaray wants to buy Shakhtar midfielder

Turkish club Galatasaray is reportedly interested in Brazilian midfielder Maicon from Shakhtar Donetsk, who is currently on loan at Corinthians, according to Globoesporte.

According to the source, the Turkish club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Maicon's loan agreement with Corinthians expires on December 31, 2023, but he may leave the club in the summer.

In the current season, 25-year-old Maicon has played 25 matches in all competitions for Corinthians, scoring no goals and providing no assists. His contract with Shakhtar Donetsk is valid until December 31, 2025.