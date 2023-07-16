French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer

The press office of Strasbourg has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Abakar Silla from Club Brugge and the Ivory Coast national team.

The transfer fee for Silla is reported to be 20 million euros, with the potential for an additional two million euros in bonuses. This transfer represents the highest transfer fee in the history of the French club. The payment will be made in two installments of 10 million euros in 2023 and 2024. Club Brugge will also receive 10% of any future transfer fee for the player. Silla, who is 20 years old, has signed a contract with Strasbourg that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

It is worth noting that the ownership of Strasbourg was recently acquired by Todd Bowley, the owner of Chelsea.

Silla has been playing for Club Brugge since 2021. He has made 28 appearances for the Belgian club, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Silla has represented the Ivory Coast national team since 2022. He has played five matches for the Ivorian national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received one yellow card.