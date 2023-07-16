RU RU
Main News French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer

French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer

Football news Today, 10:10
French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer Photo: Strasbourg website / Author unknown

The press office of Strasbourg has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Abakar Silla from Club Brugge and the Ivory Coast national team.

The transfer fee for Silla is reported to be 20 million euros, with the potential for an additional two million euros in bonuses. This transfer represents the highest transfer fee in the history of the French club. The payment will be made in two installments of 10 million euros in 2023 and 2024. Club Brugge will also receive 10% of any future transfer fee for the player. Silla, who is 20 years old, has signed a contract with Strasbourg that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

It is worth noting that the ownership of Strasbourg was recently acquired by Todd Bowley, the owner of Chelsea.

Silla has been playing for Club Brugge since 2021. He has made 28 appearances for the Belgian club, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Silla has represented the Ivory Coast national team since 2022. He has played five matches for the Ivorian national team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received one yellow card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Strasbourg Chelsea Club Bruges Premier League England Ligue 1 France Pro League Belgium
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Yesterday, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Girona player ready to pay for his own transfer to join Barcelona Football news Today, 11:30 Napoli sign experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:10 Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Argentine Champion Decided Football news Today, 10:30 Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club Football news Today, 10:10 French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer Football news Today, 09:50 PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy Football news Today, 09:30 Lionel Messi's car almost caused a massive accident in the US Football news Today, 09:10 Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester City respond to Barcelona's loan request for Bernardo Silva
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 The New Saints vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Zrinjski vs Urartu predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 BATE vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023