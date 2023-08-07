The official website of Al-Jazira club in the United Arab Emirates announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fernando Lucas Martins from Turkish club Antalyaspor.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed. The 31-year-old footballer has signed a contract with the UAE club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Fernando Lucas Martins has been playing for Antalyaspor since January 2022. He joined the Turkish club as a free agent. He has played a total of 49 matches for Antalyaspor in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. Previously, he has also played for Gremio, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sampdoria, Beijing Guoan, and a club from a terrorist country. While with Shakhtar, Martins became the champion of Ukraine in the 2013/2014 season and won the Ukrainian Super Cup twice in 2013 and 2014.

From 2012 to 2013, Fernando played for the Brazilian national team. He appeared in eight matches for the Brazilian squad, not scoring any goals or providing any assists, and received two yellow cards.