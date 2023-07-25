Former Shakhtar midfielder may go to Russia

Russian “Zenith” is considering the possibility of acquiring the Brazilian striker David Neres from “Benfica”.

As well-known insider Rudy Galetti writes, the Russians actively began to look for a replacement for the Brazilian Malcolm, who recently agreed to move to the Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Thus, the position of the right winger in the “Zenith” remains problematic, because of which the scouts began to search for a new player.

David Neres is one of the priority options for the Russian club. The source notes that Benfica itself has already agreed to sell the player at a good offer.

Neres has been with Benfica since 2022. Prior to that, he spent half a year in Shakhtar Donetsk, but due to the outbreak of a full-scale war, he could not make his debut as part of the Ukrainian team.

The Brazilian also played Ajax for five seasons.

Neres' agreement with Benfica runs until the summer of 2027.

Last season, the striker played 48 matches for the Portuguese club, in which he scored 12 goals and 16 assists.

He also played seven matches for the Brazil national team.