Former Liverpool boss to take charge of Celtic

Brendan Rodgers will become the new head coach of Celtic, according to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Northern Irish specialist has reached an agreement with the Scottish club. He will replace Ange Postecoglou, who is joining Tottenham.

It is worth noting that Rodgers previously worked with Celtic from 2016 to 2019. Under his guidance, the Glasgow club won the Scottish Premiership three times.

The 50-year-old Rodgers has previously coached Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool, and Leicester.