Former coach of Shakhtar will head the club, which plays Cristiano Ronaldo

The new head coach of Al-Nassr, the club for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, will be the current Botafogo head coach, Luis Castro, according to Goal.com.

According to the source, the Saudi club has made a lucrative offer to the Portuguese coach, which he has accepted. It is expected that the contract signing will take place in the near future.

The 61-year-old Castro has previously coached renowned clubs such as Porto, Vitoria Guimaraes, and Shakhtar Donetsk.