Following in Ribery's footsteps. Bayern legend will sign a contract with Serie A club

Former Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and German national team defender Jérôme Boateng, who is currently a free agent, has finally found a new club.

As reported by insider Gianluca Di Marzio, the German center-back will soon sign a contract with Serie A outsider Salernitana. The deal will be valid until the end of the current season.

There were rumors in the fall that Boateng might return to Bayern Munich, which was struggling with numerous injuries in the center of defense. He trained with the club's main team, but a contract was never finalized.

Boateng spent the last two seasons with Lyon, which he left in the summer. The 2014 World Cup champion played 35 matches and provided 2 assists for the French club.

Previously, another legendary former Bayern Munich player, Franck Ribéry, played for Salernitana. Currently, Ribéry is part of the coaching staff of the team, led by Filippo Inzaghi.

After 20 rounds, Salernitana is in the last position in Serie A.