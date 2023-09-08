RU RU NG NG
Main News Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s

Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s

Football news Yesterday, 23:21
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Photo: Brazil national team Twitter

The next matches of the first round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup took place in South America.

On the night of September 9, the Brazil-Bolivia and Uruguay-Chile meetings took place there.

The Uruguayan team did not experience any special problems and defeated the opponent with a score of 3:1. Interestingly, the Uruguayans started their qualifying for the World Cup by winning for the 12th time in a row. Before this, no team in the world had done this.

The Brazilians left no chance for modest Bolivia, beating their opponent with a score of 5:1. The five-time world champions featured Rodrigo (double), Rafinha and Neymar (double).

It is worth recalling that the 2026 world championship will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada. This will be the first tournament in history where 48 teams will play.

There are 10 teams playing in the qualifying tournament in South America, who play two matches against each other.

The teams that take places from first to sixth will qualify for the World Championship. The first two rounds of qualification will be played this month, and the tournament will end in September 2025.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brazil Bolivia Uruguay Chile World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Popular news
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Yesterday, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Portugal's narrow victory and defeat by Croatia: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Barcelona wants to extend the contract with the key player on reduced terms Football news Yesterday, 15:49 The case of Rubiales. The prosecutor's office filed a complaint with the National Court of Spain Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Messi obeyed another scoring record. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:05 Morata's hat-trick helped Spain beat Georgia Football news Yesterday, 13:46 Liverpool wanted to buy the Newcastle player Football news Yesterday, 13:01 The reasons why Quique Setien was released for Villarreal are known Football news Yesterday, 12:26 Manchester United players are fed up with one of their teammates Football news Yesterday, 11:57 The German national team got a new captain
Sport Predictions
Football Today Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football Today Estonia vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on the Euro 2024 Qualification match on September 9, 2 Football Today Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Football Today North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023