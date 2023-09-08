Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s

The next matches of the first round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup took place in South America.

On the night of September 9, the Brazil-Bolivia and Uruguay-Chile meetings took place there.

The Uruguayan team did not experience any special problems and defeated the opponent with a score of 3:1. Interestingly, the Uruguayans started their qualifying for the World Cup by winning for the 12th time in a row. Before this, no team in the world had done this.

The Brazilians left no chance for modest Bolivia, beating their opponent with a score of 5:1. The five-time world champions featured Rodrigo (double), Rafinha and Neymar (double).

It is worth recalling that the 2026 world championship will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada. This will be the first tournament in history where 48 teams will play.

There are 10 teams playing in the qualifying tournament in South America, who play two matches against each other.

The teams that take places from first to sixth will qualify for the World Championship. The first two rounds of qualification will be played this month, and the tournament will end in September 2025.