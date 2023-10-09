Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo

Some fans of Valladolid, which currently plays in the Spanish Segunda, expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of the club's presidents - the famous ex-footballer Ronaldo and Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano.

They began to express their dissatisfaction during the team's matches in the country's second strongest division.

"The years pass, the players leave, but there is no plan for the future. The club remains, the shirt remains, but the Brazilians must leave the club," read a chant from Valladolid fans, as reported by Marca.

Pezzolano has already responded to the fans' actions. He admitted that he was ashamed of what was happening and sad that someone was speaking out against the Brazilians at the club.

The president of the Spanish team expressed the opinion that the management and fans are an integral part of the club, therefore such behavior is unacceptable.

After ten games in the Segunda, Valladolid has 19 points and is in sixth place in the championship. The team faces the task of returning to the elite of Spanish football at the end of the current season.