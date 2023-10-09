RU RU NG NG
Main News Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo

Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo

Football news Today, 08:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo Photo: Segunda Twitter/Author unknown

Some fans of Valladolid, which currently plays in the Spanish Segunda, expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of the club's presidents - the famous ex-footballer Ronaldo and Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano.

They began to express their dissatisfaction during the team's matches in the country's second strongest division.

"The years pass, the players leave, but there is no plan for the future. The club remains, the shirt remains, but the Brazilians must leave the club," read a chant from Valladolid fans, as reported by Marca.

Pezzolano has already responded to the fans' actions. He admitted that he was ashamed of what was happening and sad that someone was speaking out against the Brazilians at the club.

The president of the Spanish team expressed the opinion that the management and fans are an integral part of the club, therefore such behavior is unacceptable.

After ten games in the Segunda, Valladolid has 19 points and is in sixth place in the championship. The team faces the task of returning to the elite of Spanish football at the end of the current season.

Related teams and leagues
Real Valladolid Segunda Division Spain
Popular news
Sevilla sacked head coach Football news Today, 03:14 Sevilla sacked head coach
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Yesterday, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news 07 oct 2023, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news 07 oct 2023, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news 07 oct 2023, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news 07 oct 2023, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:52 Shearer: Arsenal has the potential to halt Manchester City's supremacy Football news Today, 10:40 He has lost trust. The primary predicament of Andre Onana has become known Football news Today, 10:18 Defender of Barcelona has suffered a substantial injury Football news Today, 10:06 Gary Neville identified the principal predicament afflicting Manchester United Football news Today, 09:45 Seville contemplates Marcelino for the position of head coach Football news Today, 08:23 Fans in Spain riot against Ronaldo Football news Today, 07:36 Guardiola said whether he is ready to lead the team from Italy Football news Today, 06:59 The legend of English football named the next winner of the Premier League Football news Today, 06:55 PSG coach had a row with a journalist Football news Today, 06:15 Conte could lead Spanish Seville
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Walsall vs Forest Green prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023