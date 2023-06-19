England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the 2024 UEFA European Championship, the England national team secured a resounding victory over the North Macedonia national team with a score of 7-0 on their home turf.

The victory for the English national team was achieved through a hat-trick by Bukayo Saka, a brace by Harry Kane, and goals from Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips.

England - North Macedonia: 7-0 (3-0)

Goals: Kane, 29 - 1-0, Saka, 38 - 2-0, Rashford, 45 - 3-0, Saka, 47 - 4-0, Saka, 51 - 5-0, Phillips, 64 - 6-0, Kane, 73 (penalty) - 7-0

England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson (Gallagher, 58), Rice (Phillips, 59), Saka (Foden, 59), Kane (Wilson, 74), Rashford (Grealish, 58).

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Ristovski (Bejtulai, 46), Velkoski, Zajkov (Serafimov, 57), Alioski, Ademi (Atanasov, 58), Bardhi (Babunski, 67), Elmas, Ashkovski, Trajkovski (Babunski, 57), Nestorovski.