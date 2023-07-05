England triumph in the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship

In the semi-final match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the England national team defeated the Israel national team with a score of 3-0. The match took place at the Batumi Arena stadium in the Georgian city of Batumi.

The English team had a chance to open the scoring in the 17th minute, but Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty. However, they managed to take the lead in the 42nd minute when Gibbs-White scored a goal assisted by Cole Palmer. In the middle of the second half, England extended their advantage with Palmer finding the net, assisted by Emile Smith-Rowe. Towards the end of the match, Cameron Archer added a third goal with an assist from Palmer.

In the final, England will face the winner of the match between Spain and Ukraine.

Israel U21 - England U21: 0-3 (0-1)

Goals: Gibbs-White, 41 - 0:1, Palmer, 63 - 0:2, Archer, 90 - 0:3

Gibbs-White missed a penalty in the 17th minute.

Israel U21: Tsarfati, Djaber, Cohen, Lemkin, Revivo, Hayayli (Halaili, 56), Gandelman (Parada, 89), Gluh, Azulay (Bilu, 75), Turgeman (Abu-Rumi, 89), Leius (Markovich, 56).

England U21: Trafford, Harwood-Bellis, Coyle, Thomas, Palmer, Smith-Rowe (Elliott, 74), Gomez (Skipp, 79), Jones (Doyle, 88), Garner, Gibbs-White (Madueke, 79), Gordon (Archer, 74).