England reach the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship

England defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the European Youth Championship to advance to the semi-finals.

Anthony Gordon's goal brought victory to the English team.

England will play Israel in the semi-finals.

England U21 – Portugal U21 - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Gordon, 34 - 1:0

England U21: Trafford, Harwood-Bellis, Colville, Aarons (Johnson 74), Ramsey (Smith Row 67), Gomez (Skipp 80), Jones, Garner, Gibbs-White, Madweke (Palmer 74), Gordon .

Portugal U21: Biai, Penetra, Amaru, Tavares, Dantas, Costa (Bernardo 46), Neves, Ze Carlos, Neto (Vitinha 90), Conceição (Moreira 87), Fabio Silva (Araujo 65).