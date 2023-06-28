England beat Germany in the European Youth Championship match

In the 3rd match of the group stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the England national team defeated the Germany national team with a score of 2-0.

The victory for the English team was secured by goals from Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott.

With nine points, England finished in first place in Group C and advanced to the quarterfinals. Germany, with one point, finished in last place, fourth in the group, and concluded their tournament campaign.

England U21 - Germany U21 - 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Archer, 4 - 1:0, Elliott, 21 - 2:0

England: Trafford, Johnson (Aarons, 59), Bristow, Cresswell, Thomas, Skipp, Elliott, Ramsey (Smith-Rowe, 59), Palmer, Madueke (Garner, 59), Archer (Gordon, 69).

Germany: Atubolu, Wagnoman (Fischer, 14), Bisseck, Dardai, Matriciani (Netz, 46), Kraus, Weißhaupt (Alidou, 68), Kaitel (Becker, 81), Stiller, Schade, Weyhaupt (Ngankam, 67).