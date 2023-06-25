Eintracht and Werder Bremen will compete for Ukrainian talent

According to Sport.ua, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen are interested in Slavia Prague's defender and Ukrainian youth international, Maxim Taloverov.

The German clubs are reportedly considering the option of loaning the player with a subsequent purchase option. Scouts from these clubs are closely monitoring the performance of the Ukrainian, who is currently participating in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

In the recently concluded season, the 22-year-old Taloverov played on loan for LASK, featuring in 13 matches. His contract with Slavia Prague is valid until December 31, 2026.