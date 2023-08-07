Effective victory of Dynamo, loss of Shakhtar, defeat of Zorya: results of the 2nd round of the UPL

Here are the results of the matches from the 2nd round of the Ukrainian Premier League. Notably, Dynamo Kyiv defeated Obolon Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk drew with Veres Rivne, and Zorya Luhansk suffered a loss against Krivbas.

Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (1:3)

Goals: Vanat, 17 - 0:1, Yarmolenko, 31 (penalty) - 0:2, Chernenko, 42 - 1:2, Buyalskyi, 45+5 - 1:3, Karas, 50 - 2:3, Yarmolenko, 76 (penalty) - 2:4

Veres Rivne - Shakhtar Donetsk - 1:1 (0:1, 1:0)

Goals: Matviienko, 45+1 - 0:1, E. Shevchenko, 62 - 1:1

Zorya Luhansk - Krivbas Kryvyi Rih - 1:3 (1:1)

Goals: Antyukh, 4 (penalty) - 1:0, Lunev, 41 (penalty) - 1:1, Prykhodko, 57 - 1:2, Debelko, 90+6 - 1:3

Dnipro-1 Dnipro - Polesie Zhytomyr - 2:1 (0:0, 2:1)

Goals: Pikhalenok, 61 - 1:0, Yanakov, 88 (penalty) - 1:1, Babenko, 90+1 - 2:1

Minai Minai - LNZ Cherkasy - 0:3 (0:1)

Goals: Boyko, 45 - 0:1, Pryadun, 53 - 0:2, Naumets, 78 - 0:3

Alexandria Alexandria - Metalist 1925 Kharkiv - 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Shulianskyi, 38 - 1:0

Kolos Kovalivka - Chornomorets Odesa - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Velen, 77 - 1:0, Tsurikov, 88 - 2:0

Rukh Lviv - Vorskla Poltava - 4:1 (1:1)

Goals: Skliar, 10 - 0:1, Klymchuk, 37 (penalty) - 1:1, Klymchuk, 58 - 2:1, Kvasnytsia, 70 - 3:1, Pavliuk, 81 (own goal) - 4:1

Current Standings: Dynamo Kyiv, Rukh Lviv, Alexandria - 6 points, Kolos Kovalivka, Shakhtar Donetsk - 4 points, Krivbas Kryvyi Rih, Polesie Zhytomyr, LNZ Cherkasy, Chornomorets Odesa - 3 points, Dnipro-1 Dnipro - 3 points (1 game less played), Obolon Kyiv, Veres Rivne - 1 point, Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, Zorya Luhansk, Minai Minai - 0 points, Vorskla Poltava - 0 points (1 game less played).