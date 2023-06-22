Edin Dzeko moved to Turkish top club

The press service of Istanbul's "Fenerbahçe" has announced on their official website the transfer of forward Edin Džeko from Milan's "Inter" and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

The player has signed a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2025. The forward will join "Fenerbahçe" for free as his contract with the Italian club expires on June 30, 2023.

37-year-old Džeko has been playing for "Inter" since 2021. He has played a total of 101 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 15 assists. Previously, he played for "Željezničar", "Teplice", "Wolfsburg", "Manchester City", and "Roma". He has represented the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in 129 matches, scoring 64 goals and providing 26 assists. He is a two-time English champion, a German champion, a winner of the English Cup, a two-time winner of the Italian Cup, a winner of the English League Cup, a winner of the English Super Cup, and a two-time winner of the Italian Super Cup.