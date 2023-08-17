RU RU NG NG
"Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences

"Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences

Today, 15:54
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Photo: Dynamo Kyiv Instagram / Unknown author

In the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League, "Dynamo" Kyiv secured victory over the Greek club "Aris" in a penalty shootout and advanced to the next round. The match took place at the "Rapid Arena" stadium in Bucharest, Romania.

On the 38th minute, Neven Djurasek opened the scoring. Towards the end of the first half, Nazar Voloshin restored the balance. In the closing moments of the second half, Alexander Karavaev put the Ukrainian club ahead.

In the playoff round of the Conference League, "Dynamo" will face Turkish club "Besiktas," which defeated Azerbaijani team "Neftchi" (3:1 and 2:1).

"Dynamo" Kyiv, Ukraine - "Aris" Thessaloniki, Greece - 2:1 (1:1, 1:0), after penalty shootout - 6:5 - first leg - 0:1
Goals: 0:1 - 38 Djurasek, 1:1 - 45 Voloshin, 2:1 - 85 Karavaev.

"Dynamo" Kyiv: Bushchan, Tymchyk (Karavaev, 72), Dubinchak, Sirotа, Dyachuk, Yarmolenko (Parris, 105), Sydorchuk (Brazhko, 72), Buyalskyi, Shaparenko (Andriievskyi, 72), Voloshin (Diallo, 82), Vanat (Benito, 105).

"Aris": Houtetsiotis, Montoya, Odubajo, Ferrari, Leisman, Darida (Pavicic, 75), Moberg-Karlsson (Menendez, 59), Djurassek (Rupp, 59), Palma (Matarrita, 82), Zep-Mvondo (Samora, 105), Moron (Christodoulopoulos, 82).

Yellow cards: Pavicic (80), Palma (82), Matarrita (89), Sirotа (105), Andriievskyi (110), Odubajo (111).

Red card: Pavicic (106).

