"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in an unusual match

In a friendly match, Kyiv's "Dynamo" achieved a resounding 6-1 victory over "Rudar" from the second division of Slovenia. The match was played in an unusual format, with three periods of 40 minutes each.

The scoring started with Bludek finding the net. Vladimir Brazhko equalized for the Slovenian side in the middle of the first period. Ukrainian club Dynamo took the lead again on the 37th minute with a goal from Nikolay Shaparenko. Samba Diallo scored the third goal on the 54th minute. At the beginning of the third period, Alexander Karavaev extended the lead. Karavaev later scored his second goal on the 113th minute, making it 5-1. The final goal was scored by Reshat Ramadani.

The full-time result was as follows:

"Dynamo" (Kyiv, Ukraine) - "Rudar" (Velenje, Slovenia) - 6:1 (2:1, 1:0, 3:0)

Goals: Bludek, 6 - 0:1; Brazhko, 21 - 1:1; Shaparenko, 37 - 2:1; Diallo, 54 - 3:1; Karavaev (83 - 4:1, 113 - 5:1); Ramadani, 117 - 6:1.

"Dynamo" lineup: Neshcheret (Bushchan, 41; Morgun, 81) - Malysh (Tymchyk, 61), Sirotа (Dyachuk, 61), Popov (Bilovar, 61), Vivcharenko (Dubinchak, 61) - Brazhko (Sidorchuk, 41; Ramadani, 81), Buyalskyi (Kabaiev, 61), Voloshyn (Lednev, 41; Karavaev, 81), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 41; Andrievskyi, 81), Yarmolenko (Diallo, 41; Tsarenko, 59) - Vanat (Benito, 41; Gorbach, 81).