Aston Villa have won the battle against the Turkish grandee for the Atlético defender

Atlético defender Mario Hermoso is close to leaving the Matrass Makers in the upcoming transfer window, as his contract with the Madrid club expires in exactly two months. There is a big fight for the player, and it seems that we know who will be the winner.

The 28-year-old was offered a cheque of three million euros a year by Turkish Besiktas, but these conditions did not suit him, and he is inclined to accept the offer of Aston Villa, who are ready to meet his financial demands of five million euros.

Hermoso has previously attracted attention from Inter, but according to Sport Witness, the Nerazzurri, as well as Napoli, are not willing to pay the 28-year-old centre-back his outlined salary.

It was also reported about the interest from Barcelona, West Ham, Juventus, and Saudi clubs wanted to invite Hermoso.