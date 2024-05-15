RU RU
Main Predictions St. Patrick's vs Derry City prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

St. Patrick's vs Derry City prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
St. Patrick's Athletic vs Derry City prediction Photo: stpatsfc.com / Author unknown
St. Patrick's Athletic St. Patrick's Athletic
Premier Division Ireland 17 may 2024, 14:45 St. Patrick's Athletic - Derry City
-
- : -
Ireland, Dublin, Richmond Park
Derry City Derry City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.81

One of the matches of the 16th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place on Friday evening in Dublin, at the "Richmond Park", where the local St. Patrick's will host Derry City. Here's the prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

St. Patrick's

The "Saints" are fighting to maintain their position in the elite Irish division and currently occupy the seventh spot in the league table. In 16 matches, St. Patrick's has accumulated 19 points, securing five victories alongside seven defeats. Only four points separate the "Saints" from the relegation zone.

In their recent outing, Tim Clancy's side played an away match against one of the league leaders, Shamrock Rovers, managing to secure a point. Overall, in their last five matches, St. Patrick's has recorded only one victory, suffering defeats in three encounters. Concerning their home statistics, St. Patrick's has secured four victories in seven matches, with two defeats.

Derry City

The "Red-and-White Army" is vying for the top spot and currently occupies the second position in the league table. In 16 matches, Derry City has secured seven victories and suffered three defeats. Overall, the team has amassed 27 points, just one point behind the league leaders, Shelbourne.

In their recent fixture, Ruaidhrí Higgins' side hosted Bohemians and secured a 1-0 victory, with the lone goal coming five minutes before the end of regular time. It's noteworthy that Derry City is unbeaten in their last five matches, securing three victories during this period. Away from home, the "Red-and-White Army" has won only one match out of seven, but has suffered defeat in only one encounter as well.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Derry City has defeated St. Patrick's in three consecutive matches this season.
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has succeeded in three out of the last five matches.
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet has succeeded in four out of the last five encounters.

St. Patrick's vs Derry City Prediction

Derry City is the clear favorite according to bookmakers, with odds for an away victory standing at 2.15. We believe that betting on "Total Over 2.0" with odds of 1.81 is a prudent choice.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.81

