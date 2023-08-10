RU RU
Main News "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences

"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences

Football news Today, 16:20
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences

In the 3rd qualifying round match of the UEFA Conference League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" suffered a defeat to the Greek team "Aris" with a score of 0:1. The match took place in Thessaloniki (Greece) at the "Harilaou" Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored in the middle of the second half. In the 69th minute, midfielder from Honduras, Luis Palma, scored a penalty.

The second leg match between "Dynamo" and "Aris" will take place on August 17. The match will be played in Bucharest (Romania) at the "Giulești - Valentin Stănescu" Stadium.

"Aris" Thessaloniki, Greece – "Dynamo" Kyiv, Ukraine - 1:0 (0:0, 1:0)
Goal: 1:0 – 69, penalty, Palma.

"Aris": Cuésta, Montoya, Odubajo, Ferrari, Leisman, Darida (Pavičić, 82), Möberg-Karlsson (Menéndez, 58), Đurasek (Rupp, 58), Palma (Matarrita, 76), Zepp-Mwondo, Morón.

"Dynamo" Kyiv: Bushchan, Tymchyk, Dubinchak, Popov, Syrota, Yarmolenko, Sydorchuk (Brazhko, 82), Buyalskyi, Kabaev (Voloshyn, 82), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 81), Benito.

Yellow cards: Tymchyk (3), Shaparenko (16), Zepp-Mwondo (38), Montoya (51), Leisman (54), Menéndez (64), Ferrari (90).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
