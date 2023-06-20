"Dynamo" Kyiv has returned two talented Ukrainians

The press service of Kiev's Dynamo has announced on the official website the return of midfielders Volodymyr Brazhko and Serhiy Buletsa to the team, who were playing for Luhansk's Zorya on loan.

In the current season, 21-year-old Brazhko has played 29 matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist. 24-year-old Buletsa has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 28 matches.

Dynamo finished fourth in the Ukrainian championship and will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the upcoming season.