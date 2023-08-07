Dynamo, Dnipro-1 and Zorya have learned their opponents in European competitions

The draw for the play-off rounds of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League has taken place. Ukrainian clubs "Zorya," "Dnipro-1," and "Dynamo" have learned their opponents.

In the decisive round of the Europa League qualification, "Zorya" will play against the winner of the pair "Slavia" Prague (Czech Republic) - "Dnipro-1" (Ukraine). Thus, Ukrainian clubs might face each other. If "Dnipro-1" loses to Slavia, they will play in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League against the winner of the pair "Lech" Poznan (Poland) - "Spartak" Trnava (Slovakia).

In the decisive round of the Europa Conference League qualification, "Dynamo" might play against the winner of the pair "Besiktas" Istanbul (Turkey) - "Neftchi" Baku (Azerbaijan). However, for this to happen, Kyiv's team first needs to beat the Greek team "Aris" in the 3rd qualification round.

UEFA Europa League 2023/24:

The winner of the pair "Slavia" Prague (Czech Republic) - "Dnipro-1" (Ukraine) will play against "Zorya" Luhansk (Ukraine).

The winner of the pair "Olympiacos" (Greece) - "Genk" (Belgium) will play against "Chukarichki" (Serbia).

"Union" (Belgium) - "Lugano" (Switzerland).

The winner of the pair "Astana" (Kazakhstan) - "Ludogorets" (Bulgaria) will play against "Ajax" (Netherlands).

The winner of the pair "Zalgiris" Vilnius (Lithuania) - "Hacken" (Sweden) will play against "Aberdeen" (Scotland).

LASK (Austria) will play against the winner of the pair "Zrinjski" (Bosnia) - "Breidablik" (Iceland).

The loser in the pair KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) - "Molde" (Norway) will play against the winner of the pair "Sheriff" (Moldova) - BATE (Belarus).

The loser in the pair "Olimpija" Ljubljana (Slovenia) - "Galatasaray" (Turkey) will play against the winner of the pair "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) - HJK Helsinki (Finland).

The loser in the pair "Slovan" Bratislava (Slovakia) - "Maccabi" Haifa (Israel) will play against the loser in the pair "Rakow" (Poland) - "Aris" Limassol (Cyprus).

The loser in the pair AEK Athens (Greece) - "Dinamo" Zagreb (Croatia) will play against the loser in the pair "Copenhagen" (Denmark) - "Sparta" Prague (Czech Republic).

UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24:

The winner of the pair "Lech" Poznan (Poland) - "Spartak" Trnava (Slovakia) will play against the loser in the pair "Slavia" Prague (Czech Republic) - "Dnipro-1" (Ukraine).

The winner of the pair "Aris" Thessaloniki (Greece) - Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) will play against the winner of the pair "Besiktas" (Turkey) - "Neftchi" Baku (Azerbaijan).