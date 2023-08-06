RU RU
Main News "Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

"Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

Football news Today, 10:19
"Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine

In the 2nd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Dnipro-1" secured a 2-1 victory over "Polissya" on their home ground. The match took place at the "Avangard" stadium in Uzhhorod.

From the 20th minute, the guests played with a man down due to the expulsion of Bohdan Kushnirenko. Alexander Pihalenok opened the scoring in the middle of the first half. In the 88th minute, Denis Yanakov equalized the score with a penalty kick. However, Ruslan Babenko secured the victory for "Dnipro-1" with a goal in added time of the second half.

With this win, "Dnipro-1" collected three points and moved up to the fifth place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Polissya", also with three points, dropped to the seventh place.

“Dnepr-1” Dnipro – “Polissya” Zhytomyr - 2:1 (0:0, 2:1)
Goals: Pikhalenok, 61 - 1:0, Yanakov, 88 (penalty) - 1:1, Babenko, 90+1 - 2:1

Team line-ups:

"Dnipro-1": Kinareykin – Kaplienka, Sarapyy, Adamyuk, E. Pasich (Tanchyk, 46) – Blanco, Babenko – Rubchynskyi (Kohut, 63), Pikhalyonok, Myroshnichenko (Svatok, 66) – Tretyakov (Kyvinda, 63).

"Polissya": Kudryk – Smoliakov, Shabanov, Chobotenko, Kravchenko – Ohirya, Kushnirenko – Makuana, Tankovskyi (Krushynskyi, 64), Kozak (Nazarenko, 46) – Budkovskyi (Yanakov, 76).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
