"Dnepr-1" flew out of the Europa League

In the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League, "Dnipro-1" played a draw against Czech club "Slavia," but was eliminated from the tournament based on the aggregate score. The match took place at the "Kosice Football Arena" stadium in the Slovak city of Kosice.

Valentin Rubchinskiy opened the scoring in the closing moments of the first half. Václav Jurečka restored the balance early in the second half.

In the playoff round of the Europa League, "Slavia" will face another Ukrainian club - Luhansk's "Zorya." "Dnipro-1" in the Conference League playoff round will play against Slovak club "Spartak" (Trnava), which achieved victory over Polish club "Lech" (1:2, 3:1).

"Dnipro-1" Dnipro, Ukraine - "Slavia" Prague, Czech Republic - 1:1 (1:0, 0:1) - first leg - 0:3

Goals: 1:0 - 45 Rubchinskiy, 1:1 - 52 Jurečka.

"Dnipro-1": Kinareykin, Kravets (Svatok, 73), Sarapiy, Kaplienko, Babenko, Horbunov (Kivinda, 64), Hutsulyak, Pikhalenok (Lednev, 73), Rubchinskiy (Tanchyk, 77), Pasich, Filippov (Bill, 64).

"Slavia": Kolarz, Uss, Goleš, Dorli (Gromada, 85), Masopust (Doudera, 70), Shevchik, Zafeiris, Provod, van Buren (Chytíl, 75), Schranz (Vlček, 70), Jurečka (Jurašek, 85).

Yellow cards: Hutsulyak (25), Babenko (70).